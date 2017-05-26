5 Reasons why Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins could have a long and fruitful program

What lengths will they go to in order to get the better of the other? Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins could have a long and fruitful program.

@TheMarcMadison by Marc Madison Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2017, 13:45 IST

Joe and Rollins could have a really well-developed program with one another if given the chance.

For the many differences that these men have, Rollins and Joe are quite similar. Both have competed for promotions such as Ring of Honor or Pro Wrestling Guerilla, and both are former NXT champions.

Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe's respective journeys to get to where they are didn't come without hard work and determination. These men have battled injury and adversity, and through it all, have achieved success because of their continued hard work and determination.

Their feud with Triple H having Joe attack an unsuspecting Seth Rollins, in the process creating the foundation for what we see today. Joe's fury and animosity towards Rollins appear to be very personal, and he is just as concerned with ending Rollins career as he is with capturing a championship.

For Rollins, this may be the feud that pushes him to another level. All the signs point to both men being highly successful on Raw. What lengths will they go to in order to get the better of the other? With that said, here are five reasons why Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins could have a long and fruitful program with one another.

#5 The build for their feud hasn't been rushed

Their rivalry first began by having its seeds planted before Wrestlemania.

It began the day after the Royal Rumble, and as Extreme Rules approaches their ongoing issues aren't the focal point of the match but still continue to arise through it. The built-in disdain they have for one another suggest there is a great deal to build upon. There was the retribution that Rollins wanted, as it was Joe that nearly caused him to miss this year's WrestleMania.

The roll-up pin in their first pay per view match certainly wasn't going to please Joe or satisfy Rollins and leads to continued animosity between the two men. Rollins knows until things are finally settled with Joe, he can't move forward.

They have used the professional element of wanting to be better than the other, but other, very personal qualities could present themselves. Everywhere one man has been, the other has gone, and that professional jealousy is enough to push them to the limit.

Joe wants to be the best and he may not feel that is the case if he is consistently being one-upped by Rollins. This rivalry has run the gamut of interference, and each man needs to be at their best because of the jeopardy their opposition poses.