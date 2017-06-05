5 reasons why Samoa Joe becoming Number 1 contender at Extreme Rules was the right decision

The WWE made the right call by going with The Destroyer!

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jun 2017, 16:15 IST

A dream match

In one of the more unexpected twists from WWE Extreme Rules 2017 – the second Monday Night Raw exclusive pay per view after Wrestlemania 33 – Samoa Joe won the Extreme Rules Fatal Fiveway match to earn the right to face Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire with the WWE Universal Championship on the line.

I say unexpected because the odds on favourites to become Number 1 Contender going into the pay-per-view were Finn Balor and Seth Rollins. Instead, we were treated to Joe picking up the victory after sleeping Finn with his dreaded Coquina Clutch.

A lot of people were surprised by the decision, but on the whole, it has been very well received. After all, who doesn’t want to see Samoa Joe get the kind of push he deserves after all of his hard work since joining up with the WWE?

But, was it the right decision? Well, we certainly think so.

So, without any further ado, here is a list of 5 reasons why Samoa Joe becoming the Number 1 Contender at Extreme Rules was the right decision:

#5 He needs the push

Rollins is the only major feud Joe has had

Samoa Joe made an explosive start to life on the main roster when he assaulted Seth Rollins on an episode of Monday Night Raw and he has very much looked like a big threat since that moment. The only thing lacking in his glittering start to life on Monday nights is that he hasn’t challenged for any major honours.

He missed out on Wrestlemania 33 owing to a lack of storylines and the only notable feud he has had on the main roster has been the one against Rollins and that is very much past its expiry date at this point.

The Destroyer needs a major push and the WWE have made the right decision by giving it to him now. A victory in the main event at Extreme Rules is just what the doctor ordered and this feud against Lesnar should now make his star in the WWE.