5 reasons why Samoa Joe is the Number 1 contender for the Universal Championship

The Destroyer goes on to face Brock Lesnar, for these 5 reasons.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2017, 20:13 IST

The Samoan Submission Machine is your Number 1 Contender – the above image shows why

It’s official. Samoa Joe beat the odds to defeat top stars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor to become the Number 1 Contender for the Universal Championship and will face The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire.

This is a match that has excited many WWE fans and even got the ratings back on track after it had reached record lows in the recent past. Why has WWE put so much faith into a man, who was once told that he may never make it to the main roster after NXT?

#5 Saving bigger stars for bigger pay-per-views

Meltzer speculates that Reigns vs. Lesnar will main event Wrestlemania 34

All said and done, while we are genuinely happy for Samoa Joe, as fans of the talented sports entertainer, the fact remains that Great Ball of Fire is still a B pay-per-view. Bigger stars such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman are presumably being saved for the bigger shows, through the year.

Samoa Joe will have his moment and go toe-to-toe with the legendary Brock Lesnar, and he may even win the match, but as of this moment, it certainly seems like WWE has bigger plans for the remaining roster as compared to the indestructible Samoa Joe.