WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017: 5 reasons why Samoa Joe should beat Brock Lesnar

Here's why The Destroyer should slay The Beast Incarnate at WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2017, 00:01 IST

Did somebody say dream match?

Samoa Joe shocked the professional wrestling world at Extreme Rules where he beat Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, and Finn Balor in an Extreme Rules Fatal Fiveway match to become the Number 1 Contender for Brock Lesnar's WWE Universal Championship at the next Monday Night Raw exclusive pay per view – Great Balls of Fire.

It was a shocking swerve from the WWE's creative team as the favourites before the main event of the evening were Finn Balor and to a lesser extent, Seth Rollins. After all, all the build up seemed to be setting up Balor for success.

The shock result has been one that has been much appreciated throughout the WWE Universe, including by this writer, who did an article detailing why Joe's victory at the recently concluded pay per view was indeed the right decision.

Now, we get to the actual feud between The Destroyer and The Beast Incarnate. Is Samoa Joe actually going to win the belt against Lesnar in the dream match to end all dream matches? Well, we certainly hope so.

So, without any further ado, here is our list of 5 reasons why Samoa Joe should beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at Great Balls of Fire:

#5 Samoa Joe actually respects the professional wrestling business

Joe has paid his dues

Look, say what you will about Brock Lesnar and his apparent apathy towards the world of professional wrestling, but there is no denying the fact that the guy is big name draw due to his various exploits and incredible ability. But, that doesn't mean he should be the champion.

The WWE Universal Championship represents one of the two belts held in the highest esteem in the entire world of professional wrestling. A world that Lesnar doesn't appreciate one little bit but a world that Samoa Joe has shed sweat, blood, and tears for.

The Samoan Submission Machine is a veteran of the business who has seen it all and done it all during his time with TNA and on the independent circuit. His time in the NXT and on the main roster have been superb as well, and the man deserves to be given his due with the WWE Universal Championship.