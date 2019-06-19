5 reasons why Sasha Banks will return to WWE and turn heel against Bayley

Will Banks turn on Bayley?

Sasha Banks and Bayley lost their Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35 to The IIconics. Since then, Banks hasn’t appeared on WWE television. Rumors stated that she has quit WWE but things have changed now, with new reports indicating that she's set to return soon.

WWE hasn’t hinted how Banks will return to the company because Bayley is no longer on Raw as she’s is the current SmackDown Women’s Champion. But this shouldn’t be a problem because Superstars are already feuding with each other without caring on which brand they are, thanks to the Wild Card rule.

It is one of the reasons why a Sasha Banks vs Bayley feud seems possible. The new Women’s Champion is enjoying her title reign and she is all set to defend it against Alexa Bliss at Stomping Grounds. Here are 5 reasons why The Boss could return and turn heel against Bayley.

#5 A storyline we didn’t get to see on the main roster

WWE should continue Banks vs Bayley

Sasha Banks and Bayley had a heated rivalry in NXT. They had a great rivalry and it’s one of the main highlights of NXT’s women’s division. However, both Superstars no longer perform for Triple H as WWE has brought them up to the main roster where Banks and Bayley work under Vince McMahon.

In 2018, WWE teased a feud between the two but the storyline didn’t result in anything except for some meaningless segments. When WWE should have turned Banks to a heel, they opted to book her and Bayley’s appointment with Dr. Shelby. It didn't make any sense and it also took away an opportunity to build a feud between these two allies. If WWE decides to turn Sasha Banks into a heel, she could finally begin a feud with Bayley and entertain the fans, as they did in the yellow brand.

