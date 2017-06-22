5 Reasons why Seth Rollins as a WWE 2K18 cover star is a bad choice

Love it or hate it, Seth Rollins will be the cover star of the WWE 2K18 game. Here's why it was a bad choice.

by Mathaeus Abuwa

Has this all come about just a bit too early?

On the Monday edition of ESPN’s SportsCenter, Seth Rollins announced to the world that he would be the cover star of WWE 2K18. Rollins now joins the long list of illustrious names of Superstars that have graced the cover in the past. The game is set to be released on October 17th on both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms.

The decision for the former Money in the Bank holder to grace the cover has been met with ample backlash online. Many have struggled to understand the choice as they feel many other competitors are more befitting of such an honour.

Here are 5 reasons why the choice to have Seth Rollins grace the cover of WWE 2K18 is a bad one.

#5 He’s had a lacklustre year

Seth Rollins has still never won the Universal Championship

Seth Rollins may have beaten Triple H at Wrestlemania 33, but for the majority of the wrestling calendar, Rollins was chasing shadows and losing title matches. He lost the first-ever Universal Championship pay-per-view bout, the 2nd Universal Championship bout, he lost the 3rd one in a rematch with Kevin Owens and then he was part of the RAW team that lost the main event at Survivor Series.

His obsession with Triple H deterred his path and made him lose his way on RAW, in the end, the feud was ended with a lacklustre match at Wrestlemania. Seth Rollins has not had a year to remember and his choice as cover star looks even more baffling now.