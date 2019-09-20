5 Reasons why Seth Rollins desperately needs to drop the Universal Championship

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 2.13K // 20 Sep 2019, 20:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins' time as a Champion could be about to end

Seth Rollins did the unthinkable back at WrestleMania when he was able to defeat Brock Lesnar clean to become the new Universal Champion. Even more surprisingly, this match was the curtain opener on the grandest stage of them all before the women went on to main event the show.

Rollins lost the title to Lesnar a few months later, before once again being able to defeat The Beast with his converted Curb Stomp. This win ended the saga between Lesnar and Rollins and he has since moved on to a feud with Braun Strowman, who was unsuccessful in his quest to dethrone The Architect at Clash of Champions this past weekend.

Now that Rollins has moved into a feud with The Fiend heading into Hell in a Cell, his number could be up and Bray Wyatt could be on his way to lifting his second World Championship.

#5 The Fiend is being pushed towards the title

The Fiend wants the Universal Championship

Following Seth Rollins' win over Braun Strowman at Clash of Champions, The Fiend made it clear that he was coming for the current Universal Champion but attacking him on his way out of the arena.

The fans were behind The Fiend the entire time and have been throughout the building of his character over the past few months as he's targetted Finn Balor and a number of WWE Hall of Famers.

WWE has backed themselves into a corner with the booking of their main Championship here since The Fiend has become a popular star with the WWE Universe and there could be an interesting amount of backlash aimed towards Rollins if Wyatt isn't the one who walks out of Hell in a Cell with the title around his waist.

1 / 5 NEXT