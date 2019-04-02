5 Reasons why Seth Rollins used the low blows on Brock Lesnar

The Beast Incarnate was left helpless in the ring by Seth Rollins and it was a shocker

Just like every other go-home episode of Monday Night RAW before a pay-per-view, we had the champions and the champion in the ring. And just like every other go-home episode before WrestleMania in the last couple of years, it looked like Brock Lesnar was going to stand tall after crushing his opponent.

But that wasn't the case tonight. The Beast Incarnate was left helpless in the ring by Seth Rollins and it was a shocker! The King Slayer used the low blow twice on the WWE Universal Champion and also used the stomp.

As he went backstage, Charly Caruso pointed out that if he used the low-blows Brock on Sunday, he could get disqualified. “Eh. He had it coming” was the short reply from the Architect before saying that he is not the champion...yet.

Here are 5 possible reasons why Rollins used the low-blow on Brock Lesnar:

#5 Adding heat to the match

Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar was booked for WrestleMania in January itself but there was very little build up to it till now.

The Architect's back injury was the main reason for it and there was very little he and Lesnar could do in the ring to add more heat ahead of the match.

WWE needed to do something to get things going between the two ahead of the match and this was the best way possible. Having Lesnar beat down Rollins would have got the WWE Universe nothing different and there would have been more boos for the Universal champion.

So, to give the WWE Universe what they wanted and also add more heat to the match, Rollins had to use the low-blows.

