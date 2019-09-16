5 Reasons why Seth Rollins used Triple H's Pedigree at WWE Clash of Champions 2019

Why did Seth Rollins pull out Triple H's move at Clash of Champions?

Seth Rollins shocked the world last night when he pulled out a Pedigree in order to defeat Braun Strowman in their Universal Championship match. Strowman had already taken three stomps before Rollins resorted to a move that is most associated with Triple H which could be a hint for Rollins' future.

The current Universal Champion used The Pedigree throughout his feud with Triple H back in 2017 and when The Curb Stomp was banned by WWE following his World title victory at WrestleMania 31.

Rollins dropped the move following his win over his mentor at WrestleMania 33 and has since been able to resort back to using the move that he made famous as The Blackout on the Indies, but last night something changed. Did Rollins pull out the move as a hint of things to come or was this just Rollins's way of showing his mentor that he can still use that move whenever he wants?

#5 A last resort?

Seth Rollins defeated Triple H with his own move at WrestleMania 33

Rollins won the World Championship for the first time using the Curb Stomp and has so far been able to defeat Brock Lesnar on two occasions using the move, but last night at Clash of Champions Rollins was aware that the Curb Stomp wasn't enough.

The last time that Rollins wasn't able to win a match using the Curb Stomp was against Triple H at WrestleMania 33 in one of his biggest matches to date but he was able to pull out Triple H's move against him and pick up the win.

It's entirely feasible that Rollins realized that three Curb Stomps had put down Brock Lesnar but wasn't enough to keep Braun Strowman down for the three counts so he decided to pull out the only devastating move that he knew could finish the match before hitting a fourth stomp and retaining.

