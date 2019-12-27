5 Reasons why Shayna Baszler should win the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble

Dec 27, 2019



Baszler could prove to be the right pick to win the Royal Rumble

The Road to WrestleMania has begun, and the Women’s Royal Rumble match will determine one of the challenges for the two top Championships in the company at WrestleMania 36. The Women’s Royal Rumble match stole the show in 2019 as Becky Lynch appeared to take part in the match after her loss to Asuka earlier in the night.

This year the Women’s Royal Rumble match will once again be one of the biggest matches, as it will involve some of the top women in the company and hopefully give us some of the biggest surprises, returns, and new inclusions of the night.

With a huge opportunity on the line, we can’t help but think that two-time NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler should be the woman to win the match.

In this article, we will look at the 5 reasons why 'The Queen of Spades' is the best woman to go on to win the Royal Rumble match in 2020.

#5 She has the momentum

She's had two extraordinary reigns as the Champion

First thing's first, Shayna Baszler won the NXT Women’s Championship twice and managed to have the longest combined reign with the title in the brand’s history. Baszler’s second reign with the title, which lasted over 400 days, is also the single longest reign in the NXT Women's Championship history. 'The Queen of Spades' is an incredible wrestler who improved significantly in her second reign and upped her game inside the ring and on the mic.

Keeping that in mind, we’ve seen the company book Baszler to win more matches than she loses, and this has allowed her to dominate her opponents in a way no other woman has been able to in WWE. Out of all the women in WWE, she has been seen as the toughest to beat, as we saw all other champions from RAW and SmackDown lose more often than Baszler.

This has given the former NXT Women's Champion the needed momentum to enter the Royal Rumble match and emerge victorious, as no one will doubt her abilities to win the grand match and go on to challenge in a huge WrestleMania 36 matchup.

