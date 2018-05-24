5 reasons why Shinsuke Nakamura may lose at Money in the Bank

Can The King of Strong Style win the big one?

Harry Kettle FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 00:36 IST

Can Nakamura win the big one?

In the wake of this week's SmackDown Live, many fans are now looking ahead to Money in the Bank after another chapter was written in the Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles saga.

While many are excited to see what is expected to be the crowning of The King of Strong Style as WWE Champion, some still believe that he'll walk away from Chicago empty-handed.

In our opinion, they're right.

While there's no guarantee that The Phenomenal One will walk away with the WWE Championship in his Last Man Standing bout against Nakamura, it's starting to seem pretty likely.

Obviously we don't think that we're going to convince those of you who are desperate to see a change of pace, but still, it's interesting to hypothesize.

With that being said, here are five reasons why Nakamura may lose at Money in the Bank.

#1 Other Stars

He's coming

While you may not want to see it again, it seems pretty likely that if Nakamura wins the title at MITB, we'll see Styles get another rematch at the next pay-per-view.

We've heard about several SmackDown Live stars who are supposedly on the verge of challenging for the world title, with Samoa Joe being one of them.

If Styles winds up retaining the championship, we can definitely see a scenario in which he feuds with Joe leading into SummerSlam.

That seems to be the general model in WWE these days, and because that seems like such an inevitability, we're starting to see it as one of the indicators that Styles will remain as champion at the end of the night.

Meanwhile, as a heel, Nakamura can feud with several top babyfaces before making his way back up to the main event scene.