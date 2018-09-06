5 reasons why Smackdown Live is better than RAW

Sanjay Pradeep FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 6.46K // 06 Sep 2018, 14:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Raw and SmackDown are the two main brands of WWE

Since its inception in 1999, Smackdown was mostly considered an inferior show to WWE's "flagship" show RAW, especially from the mid-2000s.

Barring a few feuds, most storylines from Smackdown were not given much limelight and often ended up in undercards.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

However, since rebranded as Smackdown Live and started airing LIVE on television from 2016, the blue brand has started gaining some praise from the critics all over the world.

The critical acclaim is so overwhelming that even though with its weaker television rating, it is considered the show with better quality by many wrestling fans. Here, we look at 5 reasons why we think SD Live is better than RAW.

#5 Not much time for filler segments

The July 23, 2012 edition of RAW was the 1000th episode of RAW

On May 17, 2012, WWE and USA Network announced that Raw would switch to a permanent three-hour format beginning with the 1000th episode on July 23, 2012. However, more air time means they needed more content.

So they began pumping filler segments without any sort of continuity ever since that episode. Smackdown, on the other hand, is still a two-hour show and does not need to have much filler segments.

#4 Better tag team division

The Usos - New Day feud was one of the best feuds of 2017

Be honest. When was the last time were you invested in a RAW tag team feud? The tag team division in RAW was in shambles ever since the Bar and Ambrose-Rollins feud abruptly ended due to the Lunatic Fringe's injury in late 2017.

However, with fresh and exciting matchups and brilliant storytelling, SmackDown tag division is on fire. New Day, Usos,The Bar, Good Brothers, Sanity, Bludgeon Brothers, Rusev Day - the tag division in SD Live is so stacked that it is almost criminal to see most of these teams missing out on making the card for PPVs

1 / 4 NEXT