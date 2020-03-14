5 Reasons why teaming Daniel Bryan up with Drew Gulak is a good idea

Drew Gulak and Daniel Bryan had a great match at Elimination Chamber.

Ever since Drew Gulak mentioned that he saw some holes in Daniel Bryan's game, it has seemed like the pairing of the two could have a long shelf life. While their PPV-opening contest at Elimination Chamber was one of the better matches of the year, it also showed the Bryan respected Gulak. The former multi-time WWE Champion even said in a post-match interview that he would probably take his foil up on his offer to find the holes in his matches.

On the episode of SmackDown from the WWE Performance Center, Bryan sought out Gulak backstage. He praised the former Cruiserweight Champion and said that after battling each other, he now believed what Gulak was saying. Bryan also asked if he was serious about aiding him in working on the weaknesses that he found.

With SmackDown from the WWE PC in the books, it appears that WWE is pairing up the two technical wizards. Bryan fought Cesaro after the two sides had a heated backstage encounter. Sami Zayn even said that Gulak was a nobody. Now that Zayn has the Intercontinental Championship, will he send his allies after the SmackDown Tag Team titles? Are Bryan and Gulak going to be allies for the foreseeable future? Here are five reasons why pairing up Gulak and Bryan is a good idea.

#5 Bryan and Gulak are very similar in their skill sets

Both stars are technical masters.

One glaring similarity between both Superstars is that they are technically superior to most of the WWE roster. It's a big reason why Bryan is successful in the ring despite not being the biggest guy. The same can be said for Gulak.

Some performers work well regardless of opponent (AJ Styles, Bryan, Cesaro) but sometimes those with similar skill sets or styles work together even better. Just watch the ongoing matches between Andrade, Humberto Carrillo, Angel Garza and Rey Mysterio. They are all well-rounded wrestlers but have bases in Lucha Libre.

With Bryan and Gulak, they could add a submission-based or technically threatening tag team to SmackDown. The pairing seems like it will go beyond one PPV match and a bout on SmackDown. Like minds often gravitate towards each other and they can sometimes clash, but it seems like Bryan and Gulak will now team up rather than face off.

