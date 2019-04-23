5 Reasons why The Bar was broken up on WWE RAW

Nishant Jayaram

The Bar

On the WWE RAW after the Superstar Shakeup, WWE made a few more changes to the roster as more Superstars switched between RAW and SmackDown.

We saw yet another switch this week as Cesaro moved over to RAW from SmackDown Live, minus his tag team partner, Sheamus. Although WWE haven't confirmed if the tag team have split, Cesaro was on RAW without Sheamus, which is an indication that The Bar are officially done.

Why have one of the most popular tag teams in recent WWE history split? Here are 5 reasons why The Bar were broken up on WWE RAW:

#5 Too many tag teams on both RAW and SmackDown

Cesaro and The Usos

The Superstar Shakeup has resulted in several tag teams being broken up. We saw SAnitY breaking up when Eric Young was moved to RAW, while the Riott Squad also broke up when Liv Morgan was shifted to the blue brand.

The WWE tag team division on both SmackDown and RAW has been rather dull over the past few months, especially RAW, which had far few good tag teams, while tag team wrestling had taken a back seat.

While things haven't changed significantly yet, the addition of a few tag teams to RAW, The Usos and The Viking Raiders (who debuted as The Viking Experience, and were known as the War Raiders before that) have bolstered the division.

SmackDown, over the last two years, has had fantastic tag team wrestling with The Usos, The Bar and The New Day taking tag team wrestling to new highs.

The Bar splitting up was inevitable as there are far too many tag teams while very little time for tag team wrestling on both shows. Both Sheamus and Cesaro could have better opportunities as singles Superstars than in tag team wrestling, currently.

