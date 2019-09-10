5 reasons why The Fiend did not confront Stone Cold Steve Austin on WWE RAW

Wyatt teased attacking the Rattlesnake on this week's RAW but chose not to.

Another edition of WWE Monday Night RAW is in the history books, and what a show it was. Not only did fans see a new 24/7 Champion be crowned, but also developments in the King of the Ring tournament, as well as the build-up to this Sunday's Clash of Champions.

What the fans didn't see, though, was Bray Wyatt confronting Stone Cold Steve Austin, despite many speculating that he would. The Texas Rattlesnake, who served as moderator for the Seth Rollins vs Braun Strowman contract signing, was seemingly mentioned by The Fiend in this tweet:

“A rattlesnakes skins’ the same color as the leaves, she said. You gotta get them before they get you.”



-Sister Abigail — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 8, 2019

Here are five reasons The Fiend Bray Wyatt didn't confront 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin on WWE RAW.

#5 Because WWE don't want to overexpose The Fiend

Wyatt has done some of his best work away from the ring as part of the Fun House.

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at SummerSlam, in what has been his only match so far this year. Defeating Finn Balor in the bout, Wyatt showed a mean streak that hadn't been seen in him before, but has been used sparingly by the company ever since.

Instead of appearing on RAW each week, Wyatt is often absent, and the appearances he does make are sometimes via an episode of the Firefly Fun House. Much like any great horror movie icon, what makes Wyatt so scary is not knowing when he will appear.

On RAW, Wyatt already had an appearance in the form of his Fun House video about 'stranger danger', and having too much of The Fiend could have taken away from his mystique. Many fans already expected the Eater of Worlds to attack Austin based on the tweet above, so subverting that expectation was a good call by the company.

