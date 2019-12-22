5 reasons why The Fiend didn't appear on SmackDown this week

Brian Thornsburg

Dec 22, 2019

What happened to The Fiend?

While the supernatural character of The Fiend has been on an absolute reign of terror since debuting at SummerSlam, WWE has seemingly had him go missing for some reason. Whether this was intentional or not remains to be seen, but it begs the question of what exactly happened and what exactly is WWE trying to tell us with this move?

With that being said and The Fiend and Bray Wyatt now missing from programming for the time being, here are five reasons we think that The Fiend didn't appear on this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you believe happened to The Fiend.

#5 A surprise return.

Making The Fiend's return a surprise could be very benificial for WWE.

WWE has gotten pretty good at surprise returns lately, which could explain why The Fiend has suddenly gone missing from television. In fact, after Bray Wyatt was hit with a running knee at TLC, it might be better for WWE to keep The Fiend in waiting and have him return at the opportune time.

At least that way, WWE has a way to keep fans tuning in and waiting for The Fiend to return, while also allowing other parts of the storyline to come together in his absence. It also gives them a chance to build up speculation on where The Fiend is, which could be a creative storytelling device to help build up his eventual return.

Now this probably wouldn't be a good idea if WWE was in the middle of WrestleMania season or any other period of the year, but The Fiends absence means very little right now. It also gives WWE a chance to build up to his eventual return, which should be interesting to watch.

