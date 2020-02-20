5 reasons why The Fiend is WWE's greatest creation

Can we just take a moment to appreciate the brilliance of The Fiend character?

What is it about The Fiend that the WWE Universe is in love with?

While some fans were critical of his debut as the host of The Firefly Funhouse, they quickly became entranced by the dark overtones of this new character. Fans even went so far as to explore the character online and try to figure out what the company was planning on doing with him.

Fortunately for the WWE Universe, they got that answer during a special episode of The Firefly Funhouse, where Bray Wyatt revealed his new Fiend character. The new creation was met with a mix of shock, joy and legitimate interest in seeing what happens next, which has somewhat become the main crux of the character.

With that being said, we take a look at the five best things about The Fiend. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what your favorite part of the character is.

#5 Terror in plain sight

The Fiend is truly a very scary and dangerous creature.

There's something about WWE embracing a horror-themed element on their show again that is instantly refreshing to watch. It's almost as if they knew there would be some kind of demand for a supernatural gimmick with a dark edge, capitalized on it and then created their best character to date.

Think about it. Between The Fiend showing up in The Miz's house and scaring his daughter to his cryptic messages to Goldberg and Hulk Hogan, the character is a genius at sending shivers down your spine. Beyond that, he does it in such a way that leaves you absolutely terrified and simultaneously excited to see what happens next.

And that's the magic of a character like The Fiend. It's just the fact that one minute Wyatt will look unassuming and then suddenly get that sinister look on his face- the kind of look that suggests that a very dangerous being exists inside of him. That's pretty scary to watch unfold and has become even more so as The Fiend slowly reveals his powers.

