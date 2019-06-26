5 Reasons why The Fiend should retire The Undertaker

A feud for the ages!

With each passing week, it looks like we are closer to the in-ring return of the new avatar of Bray Wyatt- The Fiend. Ever since debuting the new gimmick inside the Firefly Funhouse on the April 22nd episode of RAW, Bray Wyatt hasn't looked back and has been the best part of the show each week.

The sheer excellence with which the Firefly Funhouse episodes are written and directed have made even the biggest haters of WWE to appreciate and like them. Bray Wyatt, alongside his friends - Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, Rambling Rabbit, Husky the Pig Boy, and Devil Vince McMahon, has made a very compelling story about his new gimmick.

The Fiend, as per Bray, is here to protect us. He also claims that he has control over this demonic entity, but whether that is true or not is yet to be seen.

A major surprise that we got on the RAW following Stomping Grounds was the return of The Undertaker, who came to the rescue of Roman Reigns from the duo of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

As happy as fans are to see Taker back, one needs to realize that this might not continue for long as he is in the last stages of his career. But who could finally retire the most dominant force in the history of sports entertainment?

In this article, let's take a look at the five reasons why The Fiend should retire The Dead Man and claim his spot as the new prince of darkness.

#5 Bray Wyatt's rivalry with The Undertaker comes full circle

This should've been Wyatt's moment!

Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker have already crossed paths previously on a number of occasions, with The Phenom coming out on top in all of them. This all started back at WrestleMania 31, where Bray challenged Taker for a match to prove that he is the new face of fear. However, the match ended with Wyatt taking the pin.

While it could be argued that sharing the ring with a legend like The Undertaker is a big feat in itself, the truth is that WWE missed an opportunity of making a big star in Bray by not letting him go over the Dead Man.

But this new Bray Wyatt is a changed man. Not only is he wiser, but more powerful as well, thanks to The Fiend. This demonic entity could help him achieve what he could not do on his own. It would be a full circle for the Wyatt and Taker storyline, and WWE could finally undo the mistake that they made four years ago.

