5 Reasons why The Fiend wrestled after WWE SmackDown at MSG went off the air

Bray Wyatt wrestled after WWE SmackDown at MSG went off-air

SmackDown was a fun show and you can read the good and bad from it, at this particular location. However, what happened after SmackDown is particularly notable since it was a genuine surprise for fans in attendance.

Bray Wyatt took on the B-Team in the dark match. Why did WWE make the decision to run the match after the show went off the air and not during the show itself is something many have been wondering.

In this article, I shall elaborate on 5 reasons why this may have happened. Be sure to sound off in the comments section and let me know your views as well, ladies and gentlemen.

This is the best I can gauge the situation, to be honest...

#5 Because The Fiend was advertised for RAW

Immediately after the special appearance from The Fiend happened, Wrestling Inc. posted the following update, explaining the reason:

WWE may have booked Wyatt for tonight's dark main event because he had been advertised to appear at Monday's RAW, also from the same venue, and this was one way to get him live in front of the MSG crowd.

And yes, while Bray Wyatt did appear in a Firefly Fun House segment, a lot of fans may have felt a little short-changed because they paid to see The Fiend, who only appeared on screen and not in the ring, per se. The Fiend is the hottest thing in wrestling at the moment and to witness the act live is a treat in itself.

I wasn't at SummerSlam, but to even be in the crowd at WWE events, with the fireflies all around you is quite a unique experience. Multiply that manifold and you get Bray Wyatt's latest incarnation, that of The Fiend.

