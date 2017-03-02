5 reasons why the John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse match is best for business

Many think this match will be underwhelming but the latest episode of SmackDown proved it's going to be anything but!

When the rumour of John Cena taking on The Undertaker at Wrestlemania first surfaced, the internet went wild. Every news outlet reported it and the fans were finally looking forward to Wrestlemania. Then the Roman Reigns train came through and all those hopes & dreams were squashed in an instant.

Fast forward a few months and now we're looking at an unexpected mixed tag team match. "Oh, how the mighty have fallen," sighed the internet. But alas all is not bad as we once feared.

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse on the face of it sounds lacklustre but if we delve deeper into the feud, it's a gem. This match being added to the card has breathed a brand new lease of life into the event. All of a sudden, Wrestlemania looks far more complete with this feud on it.

#5 Gives Miz a main event spot

the Miz is a 6-time Intercontinental Champion

Any match with John Cena is the main event at Wrestlemania, I don't care what anybody says. Cena's match on the card draws the most views and its the one that receives the most amount of attention after the show. The Miz deserves this spot on the card for his amazing performances throughout the year of 2016.

It would have been a tragedy if the Miz didn't receive a high-profile match at ‘Mania after all the work he had put in last year. A tag match with the face of the company makes it a very successful PPV for the Miz, regardless of the outcome.