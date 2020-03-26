5 reasons why the match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles is a Boneyard match

Is WWE hinting at the unthinkable with this match?

What will happen in WWE's first-ever Boneyard match?

Brian Thornsburg Top 5 / Top 10

Why did WWE make Undertaker versus AJ Styles a Boneyard match?

It was announced recently that the match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 would be a Boneyard match. While no one really knows what that is yet, the possibilities of what could come from this are endless. Beyond that, it could go a long way in making WrestleMania 36 a memorable moment in WWE history.

If nothing else, WWE is really thinking outside of the box with this idea. A lot of it has to do with no one knowing what to expect from this match but that could end up working in the company's favor.

With that being said, here are five reasons why WWE booked the two in a Boneyard match. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us what you think will happen at The Show of Shows this years.

#5 Protects both Superstars in defeat

Undertaker versus AJ Styles. Who wins?

Although no one knows exactly what a Boneyard match is at this point in time, one can imagine that it won't take place under the rules of a normal bout. One could also probably imagine a special stipulation being added in order to win the match and that will definitely help WWE in a lot of ways.

Not only does it open the door to the unthinkable happening at WrestleMania 36, but it also allows the company to protect the loser of the match. Of course, a loss is still a loss and will damage the person that comes up short a small amount, but it would be nothing compared to what a straight-up match would.

In the end, WWE needs to keep their booking options open when it comes to WrestleMania 36 and a part of that is booking stipulations like this. Sure, it might look hokey and overbooked at first, but if the company can do a good job of utilizing different environments, it could end up working.

