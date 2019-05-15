5 reasons why the Usos are facing Bryan and Rowan for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

The Planet's tag team defend their titles against the Usos at MITB.

Bryan and Rowan were going to be handed the SmackDown Tag Team Champioships by Shane McMahon, until The Usos interrupted them last week. They won the vacant tag titles after they defeated The Usos.

Again this week, the Usos came to save their cousin Roman Reigns against an attack from Bryan and Rowan.

WWE announced a match between them and The Usos for the tag titles on the Pre-show at Money in the Bank.

Here are five reasons as to why WWE chose The Usos to face Bryan and Rowan for the tag championships.

#5 Lack of time to build a proper storyline

The Hardy boys relinquished the title due to an injury to Jeff Hardy. Jeff needed to go through a surgery, and therefore, he is out for months. WWE used the angle to build up Lars Sullivan's brutality.

SmackDown's tag team championships were vacated, and thus, there needed to be a legitimate team to contend for them. Hence, Shane crowned Bryan and Rowan as champions after they defeated the Usos last week. The win also put over Bryan and Rowan as a big threat in the division. The Usos are one of the most decorated teams on the roster, and are always relied upon for big matches, and this time was no different.

#4 To establish Bryan-Rowan as a legitimate tag teamn

WWE's tag team division isn't something to boast. SmackDown carved their division around the New Day, the Usos, and the Bar, but each of them either split, got injured or left the brand.

While RAW's tag division needs a revival of sorts (no pun intended), SmackDown has to build their tag division around Bryan and Rowan.

At MITB, it's a no-brainer that Bryan and Rowan retain their championships, since The Usos are a RAW tag team. Another solid win establishes the team and discards the thought of a fluke victory.

