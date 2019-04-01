×
5 reasons why The Usos should sign with AEW

Karan Bedi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.10K   //    01 Apr 2019, 11:09 IST

Usos' Up
Usos' Up

In case you didn't know, The Usos have not signed a new WWE contract. The reasons are unknown at this point but suffice to say, it's well known that the contracts expire in April. So why would the Usos not sign their WWE contracts?

The Usos are one of the best tag teams to come out of WWE in the last decade or so. Their feud with The New Day, The Bar, The Good Brothers and so are quite credible. They have multiple tag team championships to their name and are part of the very famous Anao'i Family. This includes the likes of The Rock, Rikishi (their father), Roman Reigns, and others as well.

The twins are apart of a long history of brothers and family who have been multiple time tag team champions. Is there any left for The Usos in the WWE? It's interesting to note that they never ever worked for another wrestling organization. Chalk up to lack of options in the pro wrestling industry but that is no longer the case.

With the rise of AEW and having The Young Bucks as one of the figureheads of the company, things could get very rose for tag team wrestling.

Here are 5 reasons why The Usos should sign with AEW.

#5 Poor WWE Storylines

I don't think you understand? I'm not good at this!
I don't think you understand? I'm not good at this!

Remember the horrendous WWE storyline that Jimmy Uso was involved in with Mandy Rose? Granted, this was more to do with Mandy playing mind games to upset his wife, Naomi so that she could beat her in the ring. Needless to say, the execution was utterly pathetic.

It was just an example of how poorly WWE creative has used them over the past year. Much like the rest of the tag team division, there is very little going in terms of creative ideas and booking of the match.

The tag titles on the red and blue brand seem to needlessly change titles multiple times as a way to shock the audience. AEW might have a better idea on how to use them!

Topics you might be interested in:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) The Usos The Young Bucks Cody Rhodes Kenny Omega
Karan Bedi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
