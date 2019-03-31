WWE Rumors: Big update on The Usos' WWE contract status & WrestleMania match

What's the story?

The Usos are currently the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, and they haven't really made it to the WrestleMania card on a title match. With that being said, there was speculation regarding their contract status, and Dave Meltzer revealed that their WWE contracts expire in April, and the twins have yet to sign a new one.

He did give a bit of an update regarding that situation as well, on the Wrestling Observer Radio.

In case you didn't know...

The Usos won the tag team titles for the sixth time this past February when they defeated "The Best Tag Team In The World" to become SmackDown tag team champions again. They've been the #1 tag team on the blue brand since the brand split was re-introduced in 2016, and the new personas that they took up saw them increase in popularity, organically turning them babyface in 2017.

They've continued to be on fire, having a great run. However, they've not had great luck with regards to WrestleMania. WrestleMania 34 was only the first time in their career where they managed to make it on to the midcard. They lost in a Triple Threat match against The Bludgeon Brothers and The New Day.

The heart of the matter

Meltzer said that as of a couple of weeks ago, The Usos had surprisingly still not signed new contracts with WWE that expired in April. It's not known if they've signed yet, but it's quite unlikely that WWE will lose the twins, especially since they have the titles.

He proceeds to say (H/T Ringside News):

They had night signed as of a couple of weeks ago so I don’t know if they’ve signed or not. It’s interesting because they were always booked to be at WrestleMania, but I think there’s a good shot they’re in a preshow match, that four-way.

This also means that we can expect a SmackDown tag title match to be added to the WrestleMania card this week.

What's next?

The Usos haven't been announced for the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, meaning that there's a high chance they defend their titles at WrestleMania on the pre-show.

While it's sad that they're not on the main card, it's simply too stacked and long for them to get on it.

