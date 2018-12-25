×
5 reasons why the Women's Tag Team Championships are being introduced 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
3.17K   //    25 Dec 2018, 20:08 IST

Why is WWE introducing yet another Championship into the roster?
Why is WWE introducing yet another Championship into the roster?

Christmas came early for many in the WWE Universe, thanks to this week's WWE RAW. Vince McMahon, dressed as Santa Claus announced that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships would be relaunched in 2019. What a fantastic bit of news this was for the WWE Universe. But why are these titles being introduced?

I have a few ideas that may explain why. Mind you, this is all speculation so do not take it as gospel. And therefore, I invite you to chime in with your own thoughts in the comments too.

Who do you think the inaugural champions will be? Do you guys think this title will belong to RAW or SmackDown Live?

The comments section is your space to rant, and I want to hear your thoughts!

#5 To introduce more women's storylines

Imagine the kind of clashes we could potentially see
Imagine the kind of clashes we could potentially see

Bayley was recently interviewed on the Total Warriors! podcast where she brought up a very important point. She said that it was not possible for every single woman in the roster to be involved in the title picture. And therefore, if you consider the wealth of talent in the roster, it makes sense to have an additional title for more storylines on both brands.

So many women in the roster have not been used right. Just look at the IIconics, for instance, who are meant to compete in the Tag Team Division. The time is right and the time is ripe for these titles to be introduced.

There are multiple women's storylines on RAW and SmackDown Live already but only the title picture feels important because it has actual stakes. By introducing the Women's Tag Team Championships, even the secondary storylines that women partake in could feel just as important.

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
