5 Reasons why The Undertaker's match with AJ Styles should be his last

How much longer will the Undertaker have matches in the WWE?

Could this be the opportune time for the legend to walk away?

Matthew Serocki

The Phenom has been synonymous with WWE for over 30 years.

One of the annual matches to look forward to each year at WrestleMania is the one involving The Undertaker. It has been used as a marquee match for those who aren't in title matches at the event. Others consider the honor even grander than challenging for a title at the Show of Shows.

Despite his advanced age (55) compared to full-time WWE Superstars, The Undertaker's matches at WrestleMania have often eclipsed 20-25 minutes. The match where Brock Lesnar broke the streak was a little over 25 minutes. His Hell in a Cell contest with Shane McMahon at WM 32 was 30 minutes long. Even his match against the Big Dog at WM 33 clocked in at 23 minutes. If things are spaced out, then he has been able to perform well.

While his appearances always pop the audience and many stars still want to work with him, it might be time for 'Taker to truly hang up his boots. He left his gloves in the middle of the ring after his loss to Roman Reigns but has still competed a few times a year since. That might work out but here are five reasons why his upcoming match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 should be the last one for the Undertaker.

#5 Going out on top

The Deadman

If you ask a lot of athletes, they usually say two things about ending their careers - they want to go out on top and on their own terms. While this slide show is in contrast to the second part of the previous sentence, The Undertaker has absolutely nothing left to prove. He's done it all in wrestling - main-evented WrestleManias, won numerous titles and even amassed a streak at WrestleMania that will never be touched.

He's probably sticking around for a few reasons as he has been extremely loyal to the WWE. His star power alone is huge for the Saudi Arabia shows. However, The Phenom still wants to go out on his terms as most athletes hope to do.

The perfect time to step away from the ring would have been after he defeated Bray Wyatt at WM 32. It would have allowed him to go out on top on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Some of the matches since then have been fine, but he lost to Roman Reigns the following year and then had a tough match to watch at Super Showdown 2019. Had he retired prior to that match with Wyatt, it might have helped his legacy more than a few ensuing high-profile losses.

