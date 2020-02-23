5 reasons why Undertaker versus AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 is best for business

Undertaker versus AJ Styles would be nothing short of a dream match.

Believe it or not, the idea is being floated around for a dream match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 and it is something fans should be thrilled about. In fact, between how big of a heel Styles is right now and The Undertaker's legendary presence, this could serve as a passing of the torch moments in the company.

With that being said, here are five reasons why The Undertaker versus AJ Styles is best for business. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and let us know who you think will ultimately come out victorious.

#5 No better opponent for The Undertaker

Who else is there for The Undertaker to face at WrestleMania 36?

No, seriously, between The Fiend being rumored for a feud with Roman Reigns and a match with Sting not looking very likely, The Undertaker is seemingly without an opponent for WrestleMania 36. Furthermore, if the company doesn't end up doing AJ Styles versus Undertaker, it might be better off to leave The Deadman off of the show entirely.

Of course that's not going to be a popular decision and for understandable reasons, but who else really is there that Undertaker would be able to put on a good match with? Maybe WWE could go with Seth Rollins or maybe even Aleister Black, although both of those options come with their own sets of baggage.

For example, Rollins versus Undertaker would come at the expense of the rumored Rollins versus Buddy Murphy match at WrestleMania 36 and robs the young superstar of a solidifying moment. As for Black, one could argue that he isn't exactly ready for a match against The Undertaker and it could end up hurting his character.

In the end, Undertaker versus Styles is the only option that really makes sense and could be beneficial for both parties!

