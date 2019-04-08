×
5 Reasons why Vince McMahon didn't cheat Kofi Kingston again at WrestleMania 35

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
1.43K   //    08 Apr 2019, 08:30 IST

Many people expected Kofi Kingston to be cheated by Vince McMahon yet again
Many people expected Kofi Kingston to be cheated by Vince McMahon yet again

In one of the best WrestleMania moments in a long time, Kofi Kingston ended his 11-year pursuit for a world championship by successfully defeated Daniel Bryan for the WWE Title in an incredible match.

But we shouldn't forget what Kofi Kingston had to do to get there. He had to fight in a handicap match against The Bar, he had to win a Gauntlet Match, which he did, and then The New Day had to win a tag-team Gauntlet Match, which they did.

These were all obstacles put in front of Kofi Kingston by Mr. McMahon because the chairman didn't see Kingston as championship material. In fact, both McMahon and Bryan used the term 'B+ Player' in a nice callback from Daniel Bryan's rise to the top.

So it's certainly no surprise that people were expecting yet another twist in Kingston's story, and were just waiting for McMahon's music to hit, even when Kingston was celebrating in the ring with his children.

But it didn't happen. Here are five reasons why WWE and Vince McMahon decided not to interfere in Kofi Kingston's magical moment!

#5. By winning at WrestleMania he proved he's not a B+ Player

Kofi Kingston isn't a B+ Player
Kofi Kingston isn't a B+ Player

Vince McMahon isn't an unreasonable man, he just simply didn't think that Kofi Kingston was worthy of being a world champion. He thought the 'Dreadlocked Dynamo' lacked that killer instinct, that championship pedigree, that raw determination to be a champ so he did what he could to prevent him from being put into a spot he couldn't live up to.

However, when Kingston pinned Daniel Bryan in front of 80,000 people during WrestleMania 35 he proved Vince McMahon and every other doubter wrong and as a result, he convinced Mr. McMahon, meaning there was no longer any need for the Chairman to intervene.

1 / 5 NEXT
