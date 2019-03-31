5 reasons why Vince McMahon doesn't care about NXT

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 1.67K // 31 Mar 2019, 10:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Disclaimer: The thoughts expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect Sportskeeda's views.

As hard as it may seem for some to believe (and unsurprising to most), Vince McMahon really doesn't care about NXT. In a conference call with Triple H, here's a summary about why there were sudden call ups to the main roster.

It was revealed a while back that Triple H was unaware of the most recent NXT call-ups that included Tommaso Ciampa, Ricochet, Aleister Black and Johnny Gargano and Triple H revealed on a recent media call that this was because Vince McMahon has final say about all main roster call-ups and doesn't look at how it will affect the developmental brand.

What's crystal clear is this - Vince McMahon does not follow or watch NXT. For one, it might be surprising because NXT contains all of WWE's future stars.

He does not focus, nor care about it as much as we might think he would. However, it's hard to really blame him, because nobody on the planet works harder than he does. Here are a few reasons why Vince McMahon doesn't care about NXT.

#5 Doesn't want it to influence his decisions

Vince McMahon is a man of many ideas, and if you're a creative team member in WWE, you know that getting ideas past him is no easy task. He micromanages essentially everything, and NXT's creative team is worlds apart from the main roster.

Everything creatively is far too different as compared to the main roster, and it's likely that Vince McMahon is aware of this, but doesn't want to indulge in it too deep and get ideas from there. After all, he is old and set in his ways from a certain point of view, and while we don't mean that in a derogatory manner at all, it's just the way it is sometimes, and it should be accepted.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement