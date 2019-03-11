×
5 Reasons why Vince McMahon keeps screwing Kofi Kingston

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
17.69K   //    11 Mar 2019, 12:24 IST

Why is Vince McMahon repeatedly cheating Kofi Kingston?
Why is Vince McMahon repeatedly cheating Kofi Kingston?

Kofi Kingston was a loyal soldier for WWE for over 11 years and the way Vince McMahon has treated him in storyline over the last few weeks is actually a masterful piece of storytelling from WWE. We have criticized WWE's handling of the Rousey, Charlotte and Lynch storyline saying it was too convoluted but the Kofi Kinston storyline has been booked perfectly.

After Mustafa Ali went down injured, Kofi Kingston replaced him in the Elimination Chamber and lasted till the end, coming up just a little short of victory. With the WWE Universe behind him, we all expected Kingston to get an immediate push but WWE had better plans.

It started with Vince McMahon robbing Kofi Kingston of his title shot at WWE Fastlane and personally replacing him in the match with the returning Kevin Owens. This all led to Fastlane last night where Mr. McMahon screwed Kingston again. After promising to put him in the Fastlane title match, Mr. McMahon instead put him in a handicap match against The Bar where Kofi was destroyed.


#5 To delay the match till WrestleMania

The main reason behind Vince McMahon screwing Kofi Kingston repeatedly is to delay the match so that it can take place on the biggest stage possible WrestleMania. Kofi has been a Superstar for 11 years and he deserves his WrestleMania moment.

This is a great decision by WWE to have the match at Mania instead of at a throwaway Fastlane PPV.


#4 To facilitate Kevin Owens' return

The reason Vince McMahon screwed Kofi Kingston on SmackDown during his Fastlane contract signing was simple - it was part of the angle for Kevin Owens' return to the WWE. Owens slotted into the WWE Championship match at Fastlane so that Kingston could be held off till WrestleMania.

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
