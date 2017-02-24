5 Reasons why Vince McMahon should run the WWE for the rest of his life

Vince McMahon created the WWE therefore he should be allowed to stop running it when he feels like it. Here's why.

McMahon is the reason we all heard about wrestling

The man, the myth, the personification of the wrestling industry. Vince McMahon is literally the reason why we're all here, he's the reason we heard about wrestling and why we now watch it religiously. It's ridiculous how much the man gets discredited nowadays, he's literally the reason we're even here to have an opinion on it in the first place.

For several years now many have questioned whether Vince McMahon running the company is still best for business. Many say that Triple H should be the guy to now usher in the new era of WWE but I'm here today to show you why Vince McMahon should be allowed to run the company until he feels ready to stop.

#5 He's a savage businessman

Vince’s net worth is approximately $800m

Whatever you have to say about Vince and his preferences towards his 'chosen' guys, the man is a certified animal when it comes to business. He will step on and over anyone to get his money and that's a trait you can't teach.

This is a man that was told wrestling wouldn't be able to go global, they told him it'd only be for a niche American market. He proved them wrong and took the WWE to every single corner of the world.

This is the kind of person you need at the head of the company, a man that would never put his pocket at risk. He's someone who is not afraid to push the envelope in order to explore the unknown and then tap into the new markets for profitability.