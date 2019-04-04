×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 reasons why Vince McMahon would not let Kurt Angle win his retirement match at WrestleMania 35

Ishaan Sharma
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.77K   //    04 Apr 2019, 06:37 IST

Find out why Kurt Angle could lose his final WWE match
Find out why Kurt Angle could lose his final WWE match

Despite the negative reaction to the announcement from the WWE universe, Baron Corbin is going to face Kurt Angle in his farewell match at WrestleMania 35. A majority of fans expected someone like John Cena to retire Angle at the grand stage of WrestleMania, but Vince McMahon had other plans for him. He wants The Lone Wolf to defeat and retire the Olympic Gold Medalist at the Show Of Shows.

We are just a few days away from 'Mania, and unless Vince changes his mind, nobody could stop this match from happening. Many fans have expected that the reason Angle is facing Corbin is that WWE wants him to win in his final outing, but that might not be the case.

Here are five reasons why Kurt Angle will lose against Baron Corbin at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

#5 It is what WWE foreshadowed on Monday Night Raw

Baron Corbin vs Kurt Angle
Baron Corbin vs Kurt Angle

WWE has already revealed the result of this match. If you are wondering when they did this, then you were probably not focusing on RAW.

Whenever these two wrestlers confronted each other, Kurt Angle stood tall -- almost every time. It is a smart way WWE told us that at WrestleMania, Corbin is going to win. Most of the time, the wrestlers who stand tall before their matches, lose it. It is what happened with Roman Reigns last year and what could happen with Seth Rollins this year.

I believe that the final episode of Raw (and SmackDown) before a pay-per-view are the ones where WWE lay all cards and subtly reveal what is going to happen at the show. This week's Raw was good for Angle's fans as he made Corbin submit to the ankle lock. However, don't expect this to happen at WrestleMania as well.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Kurt Angle Baron Corbin WWE Network WWE What If
Ishaan Sharma
ANALYST
I'm not alone.
WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 Reasons why Vince McMahon still wants Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Kurt Angle is retiring at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 2 reasons why Baron Corbin must face Kurt Angle and 2 reasons he must not
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 reasons why Baron Corbin is still facing Kurt Angle despite the negative reactions
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 theories why Baron Corbin will defeat Kurt Angle
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 reasons why Vince McMahon won't let Triple H retire 
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 3 Reasons why Baron Corbin is not the ideal option to retire Kurt Angle
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 last-minute changes Vince McMahon could be secretly planning for WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 Biggest reasons why Vince McMahon won't let Seth Rollins win the Universal Championship
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why John Cena isn't facing Kurt Angle at WWE WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us