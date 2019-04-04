5 reasons why Vince McMahon would not let Kurt Angle win his retirement match at WrestleMania 35

Find out why Kurt Angle could lose his final WWE match

Despite the negative reaction to the announcement from the WWE universe, Baron Corbin is going to face Kurt Angle in his farewell match at WrestleMania 35. A majority of fans expected someone like John Cena to retire Angle at the grand stage of WrestleMania, but Vince McMahon had other plans for him. He wants The Lone Wolf to defeat and retire the Olympic Gold Medalist at the Show Of Shows.

We are just a few days away from 'Mania, and unless Vince changes his mind, nobody could stop this match from happening. Many fans have expected that the reason Angle is facing Corbin is that WWE wants him to win in his final outing, but that might not be the case.

Here are five reasons why Kurt Angle will lose against Baron Corbin at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

#5 It is what WWE foreshadowed on Monday Night Raw

Baron Corbin vs Kurt Angle

WWE has already revealed the result of this match. If you are wondering when they did this, then you were probably not focusing on RAW.

Whenever these two wrestlers confronted each other, Kurt Angle stood tall -- almost every time. It is a smart way WWE told us that at WrestleMania, Corbin is going to win. Most of the time, the wrestlers who stand tall before their matches, lose it. It is what happened with Roman Reigns last year and what could happen with Seth Rollins this year.

I believe that the final episode of Raw (and SmackDown) before a pay-per-view are the ones where WWE lay all cards and subtly reveal what is going to happen at the show. This week's Raw was good for Angle's fans as he made Corbin submit to the ankle lock. However, don't expect this to happen at WrestleMania as well.

