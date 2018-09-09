Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 reasons why we should respect John Cena

Sanjay Pradeep
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
15.91K   //    09 Sep 2018, 18:34 IST

John Cena
John Cena is a 16-time world champion

John Cena was the face of the company in the PG era and has one of the most loyal fan bases around the world. He is a 16-time world champion, tied with Ric Flair for most world championship reigns, and would be keeping an eye out to break his record.

However, he is now wrestling on a part-time basis since he is busy with his Hollywood schedule. But still, he finds time to wrestle, especially in live events around the world. He recently battled Elias and Jinder Mahal at a live event in China.

However, he is one of the most polarizing figures in the wrestling business. But we think it is high time we stopped disrespecting the guy. Here are the reasons why John Cena deserves to be respected.

#5 He CAN wrestle.

CM
John Cena vs. CM Punk was rated 5 stars by Dave Meltzer.

One of the biggest criticisms faced by John Cena was he cannot wrestle to save his life. However, that is very untrue. Cena has been a part of various memorable matches throughout his illustrious WWE career that included a 5 star classic against CM Punk.

However, that is just the tip of the iceberg. He had excellent matches against the likes of Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Neville, Cesaro and Seth Rollins, showing he could carry himself even against the best of the best. His matches against AJ Styles were absolutel barn burners and deserve a list of its own.



