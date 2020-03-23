5 Reasons why WrestleMania issues will help SummerSlam

The Biggest Party of the Summer is just a few months away.

WrestleMania is big - but could SummerSlam somehow be bigger in 2020?

Harry Kettle

It's The Biggest Party of the Summer

The world is a pretty weird place right now with professional wrestling being the least of anyone's worries. Alas, while that may be the case, it's our job to speculate and ponder over what could happen next in this crazy business - and that's exactly what we're going to do.

WrestleMania 36 is set to be taped later this week in what many consider to be a fairly unprecedented move from WWE. Because it'll be taped, the expectation is that we're going to be in for a very different Showcase of the Immortals than we're used to seeing.

While that may not be great for Mania itself, we tend to believe that it'll actually be quite a good thing for another show: SummerSlam.

#5 Hot Boston crowd

Boston always comes prepared

While there's no guarantee that crowds are going to be allowed to re-enter arenas by the time SummerSlam is scheduled to take place on August 23, the popular opinion is that any form of lockdown will be lifted by that point in the year - we can hope.

This year the event is set to go down in Boston at the TD Garden, which we all know for being one of the hottest cities on the planet for a great wrestling show. The lineage of SummerSlam over the course of the last few years has exclusively allowed for the best North American cities to host The Biggest Party of the Summer, and we're expecting that trend to continue.

If this is the first major show WWE puts on after fans are given the opportunity to come back into arenas, then we could be in for one hell of a night as the WWE Universe celebrates being able to take a step closer towards normality.

