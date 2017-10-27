5 reasons why WWE fans love The Shield

Just why do fans adore the group so much?

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 27 Oct 2017, 17:12 IST

One of the most beloved factions of all-time

The Shield is one of the most popular WWE factions of all-time and their recent reunion has had the WWE Universe abuzz with nostalgic delight. Ever since debuting at Survivor Series back in 2012, the trio of Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns ruled the roost for a year and a half.

So, what was it about these three men that captured the imagination of professional wrestling fans all over the world? How did they succeed where so many other groups - like The Nexus - before them had failed? Well, that's what we're here to find out today.

So, without any further ado, here is our list of five reasons why WWE fans love The Shield:

#5) They disbanded before they grew stale

One common problem among factions is that they tend to outstay their welcome. While it's awesome to see a group dominate proceedings, fans will soon turn on them if they start growing stale. That was never a problem for The Shield because of which they were broken up.

Seth Rollins betraying Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns just one and a half years into their run was perfect timing. It's clear that even today, three and a half years after they went their own ways, the fans still love The Shield because of the timing of that breakup.