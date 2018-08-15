5 Reasons why WWE fans should look forward to Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns

Yes, it is happening again! Yes, we wanted to see the iconic Brock versus Lashley! But we shouldn't ruin the match by booing, right?

Their matches have always been incomplete and a bit too dragged but we should keep in mind that Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are two of the best performers today.

SummerSlam appears to be shaping up for a pay-per-view with something for everyone. AJ Styles and Samoa Joe will meet the hardcore lovers, Ronda Rousey the badass rookie will have everyone’s eye, but we all will agree to the fact that Lesnar’s matches have a completely different aura, a new level of enthusiasm, and yet again the main event would be seen by everyone but would still be calmed overrated.

At WrestleMania 34, the fans weren't too pleased with the Universal Title Match. The greatest Royal Rumble wasn’t any different, so it is not surprising to expect same from their match at the PPV, Summerslam but here, I offer you all five reasons why the WWE universe should enjoy the showdown between "The Big Dog" and "The Beast Incarnate."

#5 A Successful Build Up

Though this might not be the primary event that fans inquired, WWE have done a good job in building up to the Roman Reigns v Brock Lesnar match. Lesnar attacked Kurt Angle and Paul Heyman in one section, portraying himself as an arrogant bully who seemingly has everything. The next week we see Lesnar attacking the ‘Big Dog’ after Heyman blinded Reigns with a pepper spray.

With the part-time Universal Champion being disrespectful and assaulting fan favourites, the live audience even cheered for Roman Reigns. This story has also made the business's top star more likeable, particularly when compared with the former UFC champion.

