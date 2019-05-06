5 reasons why WWE has made Charlotte Flair lose six PPV matches in a row

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.30K // 06 May 2019, 01:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Charlotte Flair last won on PPV in October 2018

Charlotte Flair will face Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women’s Championship in one of the featured matches at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view on Sunday, May 19.

In a recent article, we looked at five possible reasons why Rusev has lost 18 PPV matches in a row over the last two years, breaking an unwanted record that was previously held by The Great Khali.

Whilst researching the article, it was noticeable that there are also several other Superstars on WWE’s main roster who are currently struggling to rack up victories in high-profile matches, including Flair.

Over the last seven months, "The Queen" has competed in six PPV matches and she has lost all six of them: vs. Lynch (Evolution), vs. Ronda Rousey (Survivor Series), vs. Asuka & Lynch (TLC), vs. Lynch & 28 other women (Royal Rumble), vs. Lynch (Fastlane), vs. Lynch & Rousey (WrestleMania 35).

For any other Superstar, a run of defeats like this would probably not be too alarming. However, considering that the eight-time main-roster champion was once considered “The Queen of PPV”, it is surprising that WWE has taken a completely different direction with her character at PPVs in recent months.

In this article, let’s take a look at five possible reasons why the company's decision-makers have made her lose six PPV matches in a row.

#5 To end her run as WWE's 'Queen of PPV'

The best WWE characters are the ones whose storyline arcs evolve significantly over the course of several years. Seth Rollins, for example, was once “The Architect”, then “The Man”, then “The Kingslayer”, and now he has transitioned into “The Beastslayer” following his victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35.

In Charlotte Flair’s case, she won all 16 of her singles matches on pay-per-view between July 2015 and March 2017, earning herself the "Queen of PPV" nickname.

Advertisement

Once her undefeated streak finally ended against Bayley at Fastlane 2017, there was no need for her to win so many PPV matches or for her to be referred to as WWE’s “Queen of PPV” again. However, the name returned in late 2017/early 2018 when she strung together five PPV wins in a row, with her most notable victory coming against Asuka at WrestleMania 34.

The Flair we see today is very different to the person we saw during her initial “Queen of PPV” run, so perhaps these losses are partly due to WWE moving away from her former character and transforming her into someone who, as we’ve seen in recent months, is not as unbeatable as everybody thought.

1 / 5 NEXT