5 Reasons why WWE is still better than AEW

WWE would always hold an edge over AEW

AEW hosted their first ever pay per view over the memorial day weekend and while the event marked the beginning of healthy competition between the new upstart and WWE, one has to wonder if the company can sustain this momentum going forward.

In fact, with the chances WWE is taking right now, it's going to be hard for any company, let alone a newcomer, to take on the giant.

With that being said, there's honestly nothing wrong with watching both shows, especially since they will air on different days, but The WWE Universe can rest assured that no one will successfully defeat titan towers going forward. Beyond that, now that WWE has competition again, fans can rest assured that WWE will be better than ever.

With that being said and AEW finally revealing their hand on what they will have to offer in the future, here are five reasons why WWE is still better than AEW. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what brand you currently think is better.

#5 WWE Network

How is AEW going to compete with The WWE network?

This might seem like a low blow to some, but there is definitely a difference between paying 50 bucks for a completely new promotions pay per view and paying 30 bucks for three pay per views in the span of three months.

With that being said, The WWE Network, its lower cost pay per views and original programming is already a major advantage for WWE.

Its also home to WWE's extensive library, including the Attitude, Ruthless Aggression and the Reality Era, which are all huge favorites to The WWE faithful.

In the end, it might seem like a small advantage and even a pot shot, especially with AEW being new, but WWE is already less money when it comes to paying per views.

