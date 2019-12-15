5 reasons why WWE might want to end Becky Lynch's reign as RAW Women's Champion soon

How much longer will Becky Lynch's title reign last?

How much longer will Becky Lynch's reign as RAW Women's Champion last? That has to be the question on the mind of every fan after watching The Man steamroll through the competition for months now, but her reign of terror might actually be coming to an end.

In fact, between the RAW Women's title not being defended at TLC to Lynch being used sporadically on the Red brand, it seems like WWE is transitioning into the future.

Whether that is actually true or not remains to be seen and will depend on what plays out on television, but here are five reasons why WWE might not want her reign to last much longer. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us if you think her title reign can go longer.

#5 Nothing left to accomplish

What is there left for Becky Lynch to prove?

What is there left to accomplish?

In all seriousness, the answer to that question is nothing. Becky Lynch already won the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship in the main event of WrestleMania, beating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to do so and has even held on to the RAW title for eight straight months.

She has also managed to mow over most of the RAW and Smackdown Women's division during that time, which has been fun to watch, but this leaves her with very few options moving forward. Of course, there are going to be fans that still disagree with that and will want her reign to continue, but at what cost?

In the end, Lynch's run as champion was nothing short of historic. It had all the big moments that most Superstars can only dream of and did so in a way that hasn't been seen in a long time. There's nothing left to prove when it comes to her and her character though, which is why the title will most likely switch hands sooner rather than later.

