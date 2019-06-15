5 Reasons why WWE needs John Cena to retire

Is it time for John Cena to retire?

John Cena made news this week when he announced in an interview with TMZ that his days inside the square circle might be numbered.

He later backed up those statements during an interview on Watch what happens next with Andy Cohen, where he said he wouldn't use the world retirement, but admitted that his window as a performer was closing.

With that being said, The WWE Universe is starting to speculate that Cena is getting close to retirement and are probably wondering when the decision will be made.

Whether WWE makes fans wait until next year's WrestleMania or saves it for one of the upcoming pay per views in 2019 remains to be seen, but here are five reasons WWE needs him to retire,

#5 Go out on his back

Will John Cena lose in his final match.

Baron Corbin defeating Kurt Angle in his retirement match at WrestleMania 35 is one thing, but any Superstar beating John Cena in his final match should prove that they are WWE's next big thing.

In fact, there is no bigger statement that WWE could make in this situation then by having a young Superstar dominate John Cena and toss him into retirement.

Not only will it instantaneously put him over as the next big deal, the next big thing to be pushed by Vince McMahon, it also refreshes the product by putting someone new at its helm.

Whether that turns out to be Lars Sullivan, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor or someone else is up in the air, but the impact the moment will have is not.

