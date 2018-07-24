Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 reasons why WWE RAW's ratings are dropping

Masoom Alli
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.41K   //    24 Jul 2018, 00:18 IST

Image result for kurt angle

The WWE made history earlier this month, but it wasn't exactly the moment they were hoping for. Not long ago, the news broke that the company had drawn its lowest viewership in company history and many people would feel that this was bound to happen sooner or later.

The quality of WWE's shows has been declining ever since WrestleMania 34 and it should therefore not come as a surprise that the company's viewership has reached a new low. RAW has been a far cry from the action-packed show which it once was and even RAW 25 turned out to be a complete disaster.

It is very difficult to feel any sympathy for Vince McMahon at this point. The WWE has been contributing to its own demise over the past few years and the decline in viewership is merely a side effect of the decisions which the WWE have been making behind closed doors.

In this article we will look at 5 such decisions which have contributed to the WWE's decline and which need to be reconsidered if Vince McMahon wants to avoid his company going down the same route that WCW did.

#1 The continuous push of Roman Reigns

Image result for roman reigns

Despite the boos and the negative reactions which Roman Reigns receives on a weekly basis, the WWE has stuck with its decision of making Reigns the new face of the company. This in itself is something which has seen many fans turning away from the red brand as their voices are clearly not being heard and they are being forced to watch someone who they are not behind getting title opportunity after title opportunity.

Another problem which the decision to push Reigns brings is that other WWE superstars who are over with the fans do not get the push which they deserve and merely end up gettin into meaningless feuds and story lines. Braun Strownman is clearly a fan favorite and he should be the man to take the title from Lesnar. Yet, The Monster Among Men finds himself in a feud with Kevin Owens which doesn't really seem to be building up to anything or taking Strowman and Owens anywhere in their careers.

The WWE need to accept that their decision to push Reigns hasn't worked and that it will never work.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns
Masoom Alli
ANALYST
5 reasons why WWE has not been entertaining after...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why WWE should fire Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Finn Balor should be pushed as a top guy of...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons Brock Lesnar should lose the WWE Universal...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why WWE Superstars are more prone to injuries
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Brock Lesnar needs to leave the WWE
RELATED STORY
3 times WWE let Brock Lesnar break the rules
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why the WWE Universe refuse to give Roman...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Roman Reigns is the perfect choice for the...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who had impactful rookie years
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us