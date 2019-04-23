5 Reasons why WWE renamed The Viking Experience as 'The Viking Raiders'

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 1.49K // 23 Apr 2019, 08:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Erik and Ivar will be known as Viking Raiders now

Not long ago, the NXT Tag Team Champions, The War Raiders got called to the main roster, with a brand new name. It turned out that the two gentlemen would be known as Ivar and Erik going forward. But more importantly, the unit would be known as The Viking Experience, a truly strange move. I tried to make sense of it in an article.

But now, they've been renamed once again. Why was the move made to rename the duo once more? As always, I shall try to make sense of WWE's puzzling booking in this piece.

Please let me know your thoughts, views, and opinion in the comments. Why do you think a name change happened again?

Here is my personal assessment and read of the situation...

#5 The fan backlash

Me: Well Viking Raiders is bad, but hopefully Thats the only name change their doing- @WWE - R O B E R T RO O D E #RAW pic.twitter.com/tcgYOZl2Dr — Macho Trap Savage [Wrestling Society X] (@Black_Cena) April 23, 2019

There's literally no way that you can make every single WWE fan happy, is there? But when WWE came up with the name, The Viking Experience, it's almost like all of the internet united and put aside their differences to come together for a cause. Memes were made and gifs were created as people just made fun of the name that WWE had come up with.

WWE had to act upon it for fear of not becoming a joke, in my opinion. Because had they not, The Viking Raiders' career would have ended even before it begun, gaining notoriety and acclaim for the wrong reasons. They would have become a joke act, when they're supposed to be a menacing monster unit.

I don't even know if the name change is going to remedy the issue at hand for now. But what I do know is that WWE wants no more backlash from the WWE Universe, for the name change.

1 / 5 NEXT