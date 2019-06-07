5 Reasons why WWE's ratings are improving

What does Brock Lesnar have to do with a ratings uptick?

Whether The WWE Universe wants to admit it or not, the company seems to be steadily improving week after week and their increase in ratings is a perfect sign of that.

Not only does it show that the changes WWE is making week after week are working, but it also gives fans hope that WWE will continue to try new things as time goes on.

With that being said, what is exactly behind WWE's uptick in ratings and is what they're doing sustainable in the long run.

Beyond that, how will WWE fair once AEW goes live in October and they are in an all-out rating's war for the first time in years?

While it's impossible to answer those questions, especially without knowing what AEW is capable of on a long term basis, it's incredibly easy to point out why ratings are improving.

In the end, here are five reasons WWE ratings are improving and what they can continue to do in the future to ensure this stays the case.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to let us know whether you think WWE as a whole is improving its product or not.

#5 Deviating from the norm

Its nice to see Vince McMahon and WWE embracing so much change!

One major thing in WWE's uptick in view count has to be the fact that they have deviated from their usual norm and have embraced many different types of storytelling.

With that being said, between the nightmare-inducing Firefly Fun House segments and WWE not starting every show with a promo, it seems like the company is more willing to try new things.

Not only is that great for the short term, especially with fans already reacting positively to the changes, it also creates a situation where the company will continue to try new ideas in order to try to figure out what will stick.

If nothing else, it's a great time to be a wrestling fan since WWE is willing to try new things and the ratings prove that!

