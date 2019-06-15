5 Reasons why WWE's ratings dropped again this week (10-16 June 2019)

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 108 // 15 Jun 2019, 08:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Why did WWE's ratings dip again?

Monday Night Raw's ratings dipped to a record low this week and Smackdown Live didn't end up much better.

While anyone in The WWE Universe will chalk this up to the company not giving fans what they want, they fail to realize that some of the problems have to do with factors outside of WWE's immediate control.

Now, this doesn't mean that WWE isn't responsible for carrying some of the blame for the rating drop, but again, there are outside factors that also contributed to the problem

Unfortunately for The WWE, this means that they are going to have to focus on their product and try to let the rest work itself out.

With that being said and this week of WWE television finally in the books, here are five reasons WWE's ratings dropped this week.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us why you believe WWE's ratings were low this week. Also, tell us what you believe would help increase ratings.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the author and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.

#5 Top stars missing

Top WWE stars like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Finn Balor were missing this week.

Let's be honest here.

Advertisement

How is WWE supposed to have high ratings with Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor and Charlotte Flair all out for various reasons.

Beyond that, WWE has Sasha Banks currently in a standoff with the company, The Undertaker and Goldberg are gone after a one-off match and Triple H is also not appearing on a regular basis.

If nothing else, it was just too many outside factors in one single week and WWE didn't make it any better for themselves by having so many stars absent.

With that being said, hopefully, things will pick back up next week.

1 / 5 NEXT