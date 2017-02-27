5 reasons why WWE should bring back The Great Khali

We take a look at 5 reasons why The Great Khali needs to be brought back by the WWE.

@desibrah by Dushyant Dubey Top 5 / Top 10 27 Feb 2017, 20:22 IST

WWE needs to bring this man back

The Great Khali is quite possibly WWE’s greatest import ever.

The big man hailing from India towered over all of his opponents being 7 feet 3 inches tall and made quick work out of anyone that dared crossed his path during his initial run.

When Khali debuted in the WWE he was an unstoppable monster. He took out The Undertaker on his debut and began a reign of terror as a true monster heel, the likes of which the WWE Universe hadn’t seen in a very long time and hasn’t seen since.

A unique character, Khali even blossomed after his face turn and gave the WWE Universe a lot of memorable moments as a loveable character while he was still around.

Khali’s contract with the WWE ran out in 2014 and wasn't renewed by the company, Khali left and hasn’t returned since then.

However, the WWE Universe has been clamouring to see the Giant return to the company for one last time and today at Sportskeeda we’re going to take a look at 5 reasons why WWE should bring back The Great Khali.

#1 His global appeal

Khali appealed to people worldwide

The Great Khali is extremely well recognised all over the world. You may accredit his popularity to his incredible physical stature or to the booking that he had received upon his debut in the WWE, but one thing’s for certain, the Punjabi Giant turns heads and sells tickets wherever he goes.

Despite his almost non-existent verbal skills, Khali is quite possibly the only Superstar who doesn’t have to say a word to get the fans cheering (or booing) for him as his mere presence does the trick.

He transcends all barriers of language and culture and this is what makes him a Superstar with true global appeal. Khali can be wrestling anywhere in the world, with fans of any background, language or culture watching him and they would still be in awe of the giant wrestling in front of them.

It’s the kind of appeal very few can hope to replicate.

Khali just inspires awe and wonderment. Heck, even the top 10 most viewed videos on WWE’s YouTube channel feature two videos of Khali with almost 80 Million combined views, let that be a testament to the global appeal and popularity of this man.

Next, let’s take a look at why The Great Khali is so unique.