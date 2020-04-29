5 Reasons why WWE should only have one set of men's Tag Team titles

SmackDown Tag Team titles

Ever since WWE has had two shows in the form of RAW and SmackDown, there have usually been two sets of tag team titles. It has provided the opportunity for teams to be recognised as champs on both shows. Some teams like The New Day and The Usos have become legendary for their exploits in the WWE tag team division.

They have helped carry the division but there have also been teams like Heath Slater and Rhyno and Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder who have also won belts within the last three years.

It's good to get the titles on some other people, but in the context of the history behind the titles, will those title wins be remembered as fondly as the eight reigns of The New Day?

The point is that it is nice for both brands to have a set of tag team titles, but the current structure of the company isn't really as conducive to that as it could be. If the company had an embarrassment of riches in the division, like the NXT Women's division, then it would be totally feasible to continue working with a set of titles for each show.

A good way to make the titles seem even more prestigious would be to consolidate the belts into one entity (again). There are usually about five tag teams per brand and when a year or two passes, practically every team on either RAW or SmackDown will have won those titles. I think it's time for WWE to only carry one set of tag team titles for its tag teams and here are five reasons why.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.

#5 It takes away the depth problem

Tucker and Otis

With all of the recent roster moves, all divisions have been slightly reshuffled. The SmackDown tag division primarily now consists of The Usos, The Forgotten Sons, The Miz and John Morrison, New Day, Heavy Machinery, The B-Team and The Lucha House Party. In the last few months, we've also seen the teams of Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura and Daniel Bryan & Drew Gulak.

RAW has consisted of AOP, The Viking Raiders, The Street Profits, Cedric Alexander & Ricochet and Austin Theory & Angel Garza. All but the last two teams in the RAW division have been Champions. With SmackDown, a good part of its mid-card is tied up in tag teams.

Advertisement

If there was only one set of titles to fight over, then it would make the depth on each show less of an issue. Every team would eventually get a shot at the titles at some point but it would allow the mid-card to be more varied. SmackDown's mid-card can have many alliances but it needs Superstars that are primarily singles competitors.