5 reasons why you should be watching NWA POWERRR

NWA Powerrr

For the first time in a number of years, we are spoiled with the amount of weekly wrestling products on offer.

On top of staple shows like WWE Raw and SmackDown, we now have AEW Dynamite on Wednesdays, along with an expanded NXT show.

When you add in the likes of NXT UK, Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling’s big shows, that is a lot of wrestling to get your teeth into.

One show that is proving to be a sleeper hit is the return to weekly broadcasting of the National Wrestling Alliance.

Titled NWA Power, the show has taken over the Tuesday night void left by SmackDown with a one hour show that has so far, been well received by fans who have enjoyed the old school feel of the program.

Whilst it may not have the big money budgets you’ll see with WWE and AEW, you can’t deny that it is wrestling in its purest form.

So here are five reasons why you should tune in to NWA Power.

#1 - Retro nostalgic feel

The NWA Powerr set

NWA Power makes use of the studio recording style used by most TV game shows. This is a format that the old NWA used very well in its heyday.

What this brings with it is a much more intimate environment, allowing the fans to get invested in what's going on in the ring.

On top of that, Powerrr does not utilize large scale entrances. In the shows so far, all wrestlers are usually in the ring at the beginning of the segment, or they make a simple arrival through the curtain with no music.

Doing this has allowed the show to put greater focus on the in-ring action as opposed to the pomp and circumstance we have become accustomed to in wrestling.

The increased bell-to-bell action puts greater emphasis on the technical side of the sport. You won't see many big flips being done, which will make this show a must-watch for those who demise the gimmick nature of wrestling.

Even though it is clearly meant to give off an old school vibe, it also feels fresh at the same time. The NWA could have made the move to go with the times but instead, they’ve gone back to their roots and reinvented what brought them to the dance in the first place.

It is an approach that has clearly resonated with those on the roster, as well as those watching at home.

