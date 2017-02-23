5 reasons why you should be watching WWE Talking Smack

Not yet watching WWE Talking Smack? Well, you should be.

Talking Smack on WWE Network in July 2016.

Upon the introduction of the renewed Brand Extension last summer, SmackDown Live did all that it could to establish its own identity and separate itself from Raw as much as possible. One of the biggest changes made to the blue brand was its addition of a post-show entitled Talking Smack.

Almost immediately, Talking Smack became the most must-see original program on the WWE Network. Since The Miz's explosive tirade on Daniel Bryan in late August, every episode of the show has been entertaining in one way or another.

Of course, there's so much wrestling to watch these days that you may find Talking Smack on the bottom of your list of priorities. However, I am here to present you with five reasons why it should be toward the top.

#5 Unexpected ambushes

While the name of the show might be Talking Smack, the entire half hour isn't all talk. There have been a handful of occasions over the past six months where Superstars have been ambushed and brawls have broken out.

In one of the more notable instances where this occurred, Nikki Bella was attacked from behind by Carmella to kick off their ruthless rivalry in August. Speaking of Nikki, she was recently sent face first into the glass table by Natalya on the show.

Everyone enjoys it when the action spills over from SmackDown, but it also adds a sense of unpredictability to the show. You never know what might happen and who can strike at any given moment.