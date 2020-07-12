5 reasons WWE booked bar fight match between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus at Extreme Rules

WWE have announced a bar fight at Extreme Rules and it could end up being a rare moment in WWE history

What does WWE have planned when Jeff Hardy takes on Sheamus in a bar fight at Extreme Rules?

Jeff Hardy versus Sheamus at Extreme Rules. Who wins?

WWE announced a bar fight between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus at Extreme Rules, which has raised a lot of questions about the upcoming match. While some might see it as yet another stipulation in a stipulation heavy pay per view, it could also be a part of something bigger than that.

In fact, between WWE continuing to play up Jeff Hardy's past with substance abuse issues and Sheamus repeatedly rubbing it in his face, it seems like WWE has something unique planned here. This could very easily change the landscape of WWE's midcard after Extreme Rules.

With that being said and a bar fight now set for Extreme Rules, here are five reasons WWE decided to go with this stipulation. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us who you think will win at the upcoming pay per view.

#5. Elevate the winner

Is WWE trying to set Sheamus up for something after Extreme Rules?

Whether Jeff Hardy is able to overcome his demons, or Sheamus ends up obliterating him, it's pretty obvious that this is going to elevate the winner. In fact, between how personal things have gotten between the two Superstars and the payoff of a bar room brawl, it's obvious that WWE has big plans for the winner.

WWE only goes with these feuds when they want the winner for a bigger project down the line. If nothing else, that's what WWE seems to have planned for the winner of Hardy vs Sheamus, and maybe it could end up being some kind of title shot.

If WWE is trying to prep someone for the main title picture after Braun Strowman's swamp fight, it would most likely be Sheamus. WWE could always do a babyface vs babyface, but that wouldn't be as interesting as watching this new heel version of Sheamus go to toe with Strowman.

