5 reasons why WWE decided to have the Smackdown Tag Team Titles defended in the Elimination Chamber

W WE made a brilliant decision by having the titles defended at Elimination Chamber

WWE announced an Elimination Chamber match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles and one would be lying if they said they weren't at least a little excited about it. In fact, between the unpredictability that a booking choice like this offers and all the top-tiered teams involved, this could end up being an instant classic!

If nothing else, it shows that the company is invested in the tag team division again and is willing to do what it takes to make it successful. It also shows that the company wants to make fans care about the tag team division again, which is good news, given the fact that the company has so many great teams right now.

With that being said, and the match now set to take place at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, here are five reasons why the company ultimately decided to have this match. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us why you think WWE is going ahead with the match.

#5. Endless possibilities

WWE is opening itself up to a lot of interesting possibilities here.

WWE needs to keep its options open on the road to WrestleMania 36 and that includes the tag team division as well. In fact, between the 'Show of Shows' only being a short time away and the tag team division being somewhat stagnant lately, the company needs to do something to push it forward.

Fortunately for the WWE Universe, an Elimination Chamber match is the best way to do that and will definitely help pave the road to WrestleMania. Beyond that, it allows the company to have their cake and eat it too when it comes to the booking, which is something they are going to want during the WrestleMania season.

In the end, WWE is going to want to showcase the tag team titles of both brands at WrestleMania, but they have to get there somehow. Hence, putting six teams in an Elimination Chamber match with the titles up for grabs is a very interesting way of getting there.

